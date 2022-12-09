Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Columbia

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 4-6; Columbia 4-8

What to Know

The Columbia Lions will square off against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Fairleigh Dickinson should still be riding high after a victory, while the Lions will be looking to right the ship.

Columbia came up short against the UMBC Retrievers on Tuesday, falling 73-66.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Knights have finally found some success away from home. They captured a comfortable 97-80 win over the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Saturday. Guard Grant Singleton and guard Demetre Roberts were among the main playmakers for Fairleigh Dickinson as the former had 24 points and the latter had 24 points and six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Columbia is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Columbia, who are 5-5 against the spread.

The Lions are now 4-8 while the Knights sit at 4-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Columbia has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 43rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York



Odds

The Lions are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.