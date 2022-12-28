Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Columbia

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 5-7; Columbia 5-9

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Columbia Lions at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Hawks were expected to lose against the Temple Owls last Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Maryland-Eastern Shore took their contest against Temple 86-78. It took eight tries, but Maryland-Eastern Shore can finally say that they have a win on the road. They can attribute much of their success to forward Nathaniel Pollard Jr., who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds along with five assists, and guard Da'Shawn Phillip, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Columbia strolled past the Lafayette Leopards with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the game 57-45.

The wins brought Maryland-Eastern Shore up to 5-7 and the Lions to 5-9. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks are 31st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.2 on average. Columbia has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 36th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.