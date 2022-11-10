Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Columbia

Current Records: UMass Lowell 1-0; Columbia 0-1

What to Know

The Columbia Lions are home Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 7 p.m. ET at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. UMass Lowell should still be riding high after a victory, while the Lions will be looking to right the ship.

A win for Columbia just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 75-35 bruising that they suffered against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Fisher College Falcons 108-43 at home.

Columbia is now 0-1 while UMass Lowell sits at a mirror-image 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions are 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.4 on average. But the River Hawks come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 65.8. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.