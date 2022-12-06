Who's Playing

UMBC @ Columbia

Current Records: UMBC 5-4; Columbia 4-7

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers' road trip will continue as they head to Francis S. Levien Gymnasium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Columbia Lions. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UMBC proved too difficult a challenge. The Retrievers made easy work of the Mountain Hawks and carried off an 88-62 win. It took four tries, but UMBC can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, Columbia took their contest at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 106-65 win over the Sarah Lawrence Gryphons.

UMBC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

UMBC is now 5-4 while the Lions sit at 4-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Retrievers have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 20th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Columbia has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Retrievers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMBC won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.