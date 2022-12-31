Who's Playing

Yale @ Columbia

Current Records: Yale 10-3; Columbia 5-10

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs won both of their matches against the Columbia Lions last season (83-72 and 84-59) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Yale is staying on the road to face off against Columbia at noon ET Dec. 31 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The Bulldogs won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.

Yale entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Monmouth Hawks 76-44 on the road.

Meanwhile, Columbia came up short against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Wednesday, falling 74-67.

This next matchup looks promising for Yale, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Bulldogs' victory brought them up to 10-3 while the Lions' defeat pulled them down to 5-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Yale have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them 16th in college basketball. Less enviably, Columbia has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Columbia.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Yale have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last two years.