Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Connecticut

Regular Season Records: Arkansas 22-13; Connecticut 27-8

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the #10 Connecticut Huskies are set to clash at 7:15 p.m. ET March 23 at T-Mobile Arena in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks earned a 102-67 win in their most recent contest against UConn in November of 2017.

Arkansas earned some more postseason success in their game this past Saturday. They escaped with a win against the Kansas Jayhawks by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Among those leading the charge for Arkansas was guard Davonte Davis, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, UConn strolled past the Saint Mary's Gaels with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 70-55. It was another big night for UConn's forward Adama Sanogo, who had 24 points in addition to eight boards.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Razorbacks rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.1 on average. The Huskies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 16th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.9. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.