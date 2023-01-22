Who's Playing

Butler @ Connecticut

Current Records: Butler 11-9; Connecticut 15-5

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs are 0-5 against the #15 Connecticut Huskies since January of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Butler and the Huskies will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at XL Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Bulldogs found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 73-52 punch to the gut against the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday. Guard Simas Lukosius put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points.

Meanwhile, UConn was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 67-66 to the Seton Hall Pirates. The losing side was boosted by guard Jordan Hawkins, who had 13 points along with six rebounds.

The losses put Butler at 11-9 and UConn at 15-5. Butler is 5-3 after losses this year, the Huskies 1-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Connecticut have won all of the games they've played against Butler in the last nine years.