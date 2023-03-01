Who's Playing

DePaul @ Connecticut

Current Records: DePaul 9-20; Connecticut 22-7

What to Know

A Big East battle is on tap between the DePaul Blue Demons and the #18 Connecticut Huskies at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at XL Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a victory while DePaul will be stumbling in from a defeat.

DePaul was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 90-84 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Blue Demons got double-digit scores from five players: guard Umoja Gibson (20), center Nick Ongenda (16), forward Eral Penn (11), guard Zion Cruz (10), and guard Caleb Murphy (10). Nick Ongenda has also now had at least four blocks in his past four games. Ongenda's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, UConn netted a 95-86 win over the St. John's Red Storm this past Saturday. UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Adama Sanogo led the charge as he had 18 points in addition to nine boards.

DePaul is now 9-20 while the Huskies sit at 22-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Demons are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.7 on average. UConn's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 29th most points per game in college basketball at 78.9.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Connecticut have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last nine years.