Who's Playing

Georgetown @ No. 2 Connecticut

Current Records: Georgetown 5-7; Connecticut 12-0

What to Know

The #2 Connecticut Huskies won both of their matches against the Georgetown Hoyas last season (96-73 and 86-77) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. UConn and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Everything went UConn's way against the Butler Bulldogs this past Saturday as they made off with a 68-46 win. UConn's forward Adama Sanogo did his thing and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgetown ended up a good deal behind the Xavier Musketeers when they played this past Friday, losing 102-89. The Hoyas got double-digit scores from four players: guard Primo Spears (22), center Qudus Wahab (16), guard Brandon Murray (15), and guard Jay Heath (13).

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 23-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a nine-game streak of ATS wins.

UConn's victory brought them up to 12-0 while Georgetown's loss pulled them down to 5-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UConn enters the contest with only 57.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Georgetown is stumbling into the game with the 15th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Hoyas.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 23-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Connecticut have won five out of their last six games against Georgetown.