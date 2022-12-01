Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ No. 8 Connecticut

Current Records: Oklahoma State 5-2; Connecticut 8-0

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #8 Connecticut Huskies at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cowboys entered their matchup on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers by a conclusive 78-53 score. Oklahoma State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Moussa Cisse, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks, and guard Avery Anderson III, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Huskies and the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as UConn wrapped it up with a 71-53 win. UConn can attribute much of their success to guard Andre Jackson, who dropped a double-double on 13 boards and ten points along with five dimes, and center Donovan Clingan, who posted a double-double on 15 points and ten boards.

Oklahoma State is now 5-2 while UConn sits at 8-0. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with six on average. The Huskies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 5.5 blocked shots per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.