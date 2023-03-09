Who's Playing
Providence @ Connecticut
Regular Season Records: Providence 21-10; Connecticut 24-7
What to Know
The #11 Connecticut Huskies and the Providence Friars are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Big East Conference Tourney. UConn should still be riding high after a win, while the Friars will be looking to right the ship.
UConn strolled past the Villanova Wildcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 71-59. UConn's forward Alex Karaban looked sharp as he had 16 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Providence as they lost 82-58 to the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday. The top scorers for Providence were guard Devin Carter (14 points), forward Ed Croswell (13 points), and guard Jared Bynum (12 points).
The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UConn comes into the matchup boasting the 13th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. The Friars are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $105.00
Odds
The Huskies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Providence have won three out of their last five games against Connecticut.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Connecticut 87 vs. Providence 69
- Jan 04, 2023 - Providence 73 vs. Connecticut 61
- Dec 18, 2021 - Providence 57 vs. Connecticut 53
- Feb 16, 2021 - Connecticut 73 vs. Providence 61
- Feb 10, 2021 - Providence 70 vs. Connecticut 59