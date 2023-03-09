Who's Playing

Providence @ Connecticut

Regular Season Records: Providence 21-10; Connecticut 24-7

What to Know

The #11 Connecticut Huskies and the Providence Friars are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Big East Conference Tourney. UConn should still be riding high after a win, while the Friars will be looking to right the ship.

UConn strolled past the Villanova Wildcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 71-59. UConn's forward Alex Karaban looked sharp as he had 16 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Providence as they lost 82-58 to the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday. The top scorers for Providence were guard Devin Carter (14 points), forward Ed Croswell (13 points), and guard Jared Bynum (12 points).

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UConn comes into the matchup boasting the 13th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. The Friars are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $105.00

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Providence have won three out of their last five games against Connecticut.