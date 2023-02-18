Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Connecticut

Current Records: Seton Hall 16-11; Connecticut 19-7

What to Know

The #20 Connecticut Huskies and the Seton Hall Pirates are even-steven against one another since February of 2021 (3-3), but not for long. UConn and the Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Seton Hall will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.

UConn was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 56-53 to the Creighton Bluejays. Guard Andre Jackson wasn't much of a difference maker for UConn; Jackson finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall picked up a 76-68 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas on Tuesday. The Pirates can attribute much of their success to guard Al-Amir Dawes, who had 20 points, and forward Tyrese Samuel, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten boards. Dawes hadn't helped his team much against the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Seton Hall has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

UConn is now 19-7 while Seton Hall sits at 16-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UConn enters the game with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. The Pirates are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 10-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Connecticut and Seton Hall both have three wins in their last six games.