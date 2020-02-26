Watch Connecticut vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Connecticut vs. UCF basketball game
Who's Playing
UCF @ Connecticut
Current Records: UCF 14-12; Connecticut 15-12
What to Know
The Connecticut Huskies haven't won a contest against the UCF Knights since Jan. 10 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. UConn and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at XL Center. UConn will be strutting in after a win while UCF will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Huskies beat the South Florida Bulls 78-71 on Sunday. Four players on UConn scored in the double digits: guard Christian Vital (24), guard James Bouknight (19), guard Brendan Adams (10), and guard Jalen Gaffney (10).
Meanwhile, UCF was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 75-74 to the Tulane Green Wave. UCF didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. The losing side was boosted by forward Collin Smith, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards.
UConn is now 15-12 while UCF sits at 14-12. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UConn enters the matchup with 6.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. The Knights are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.1 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a big 8-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Connecticut have won five out of their last eight games against UCF.
- Jan 31, 2019 - UCF 73 vs. Connecticut 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - UCF 65 vs. Connecticut 53
- Jan 31, 2018 - UCF 70 vs. Connecticut 61
- Jan 10, 2018 - Connecticut 62 vs. UCF 53
- Feb 11, 2017 - Connecticut 66 vs. UCF 63
- Jan 08, 2017 - Connecticut 64 vs. UCF 49
- Mar 06, 2016 - Connecticut 67 vs. UCF 46
- Jan 31, 2016 - Connecticut 67 vs. UCF 41
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke falls out of top 10
Four of the Blue Devils' five losses this season are to sub-50 NET teams
-
Maryland vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Maryland vs. Minnesota matchup 10,000...
-
Penn State vs Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Rutgers vs. Penn State matchup 10,000...
-
Villanova vs St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's St. John's vs. Villanova matchup...
-
Duke falls to Wake in double OT
Duke is now a full game back of FSU in the ACC regular season standings with three games to...
-
Indiana's Jackson-Davis earns FOTW
IU's had top-10 freshmen in back-to-back seasons, with Jackson-Davis becoming even better than...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish