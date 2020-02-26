Watch Connecticut vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UCF @ Connecticut

Current Records: UCF 14-12; Connecticut 15-12

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies haven't won a contest against the UCF Knights since Jan. 10 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. UConn and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at XL Center. UConn will be strutting in after a win while UCF will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Huskies beat the South Florida Bulls 78-71 on Sunday. Four players on UConn scored in the double digits: guard Christian Vital (24), guard James Bouknight (19), guard Brendan Adams (10), and guard Jalen Gaffney (10).

Meanwhile, UCF was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 75-74 to the Tulane Green Wave. UCF didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. The losing side was boosted by forward Collin Smith, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards.

UConn is now 15-12 while UCF sits at 14-12. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UConn enters the matchup with 6.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. The Knights are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.1 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 8-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Connecticut have won five out of their last eight games against UCF.