Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ No. 25 Connecticut

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 1-2; Connecticut 3-0

What to Know

The #25 Connecticut Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

UConn was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by an 84-64 margin over the Buffalo Bulls. Six players on UConn scored in the double digits: guard Tristen Newton (22), guard Joey Calcaterra (15), guard Nahiem Alleyne (12), forward Adama Sanogo (11), center Donovan Clingan (11), and forward Alex Karaban (10). Newton hadn't helped his team much against the Boston University Terriers last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and that's exactly how things played out. Their bruising 74-53 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners might stick with them for a while. Forward Trazarien White (19 points) was the top scorer for UNC-Wilmington.

Connecticut's win lifted them to 3-0 while UNC-Wilmington's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. On Tuesday UConn relied heavily on Tristen Newton, who posted a triple-double on 22 points, 11 assists, and ten rebounds. It will be up to UNC-Wilmington's defense to limit his damage Friday.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Huskies are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.