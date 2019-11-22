Watch Connecticut vs. Xavier: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

How to watch Connecticut vs. Xavier basketball game

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. No. 18 Xavier (away)

Current Records: Connecticut 3-1; Xavier 5-0

What to Know

The #18 Xavier Musketeers will square off against the Connecticut Huskies at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Arena. Xavier is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Musketeers made easy work of the Towson Tigers and carried off a 73-51 victory. Xavier got double-digit scores from four players: F Jason Carter (13), F Tyrique Jones (12), G Bryce Moore (12), and G Paul Scruggs (11).

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, UConn took down the Buffalo Bulls 79-68. G Brendan Adams was the offensive standout of the game for UConn, as he had 20 points.

Xavier is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Musketeers to 5-0 and the Huskies to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Musketeers and the Huskies clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Musketeers are a 5-point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

