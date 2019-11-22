Watch Connecticut vs. Xavier: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. No. 18 Xavier (away)

Current Records: Connecticut 3-1; Xavier 5-0

What to Know

The #18 Xavier Musketeers will square off against the Connecticut Huskies at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Arena. Xavier is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Musketeers made easy work of the Towson Tigers and carried off a 73-51 victory. Xavier got double-digit scores from four players: F Jason Carter (13), F Tyrique Jones (12), G Bryce Moore (12), and G Paul Scruggs (11).

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, UConn took down the Buffalo Bulls 79-68. G Brendan Adams was the offensive standout of the game for UConn, as he had 20 points.

Xavier is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Musketeers to 5-0 and the Huskies to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Musketeers and the Huskies clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Musketeers are a 5-point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.