Howard Bison @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Howard 8-13, Coppin State 2-16

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Howard and Coppin State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Physical Education Complex Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Howard on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 85-79 to the Bears. Howard has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 86 points the game before, Coppin State faltered in their match on Saturday. They took a 68-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans.

The Bison's defeat dropped their record down to 8-13. As for the Eagles, their defeat was their 12th straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Howard hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 56.4 points per game. The only thing between Howard and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Howard beat Coppin State 80-70 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Howard have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coppin State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Coppin State and Howard both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.