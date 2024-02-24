Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Norfolk State 16-9, Coppin State 2-21

How To Watch

What to Know

Norfolk State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex Arena. Coppin State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Norfolk State, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Spartans beat the Eagles 80-74.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 75-67 to the Hawks.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 16-9 with that win, which was their 11th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.9 points per game. As for the Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-21 record this season.

Looking ahead, Norfolk State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Norfolk State beat the Eagles 68-58 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Norfolk State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Norfolk State is a big 11-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.