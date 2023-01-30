Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Coppin State

Current Records: Delaware State 3-16; Coppin State 6-17

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Coppin State Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2020. Delaware State and Coppin State will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Physical Education Complex. The Hornets will be strutting in after a victory while Coppin State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Delaware State proved too difficult a challenge. Delaware State had just enough and edged out the Bears 64-62.

Meanwhile, the game between the Eagles and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Coppin State falling 94-75 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Delaware State's win brought them up to 3-16 while Coppin State's loss pulled them down to 6-17. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Delaware State is fourth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.2 on average. Coppin State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 363rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 86.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Coppin State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.