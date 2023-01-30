Who's Playing
Delaware State @ Coppin State
Current Records: Delaware State 3-16; Coppin State 6-17
What to Know
The Delaware State Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Coppin State Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2020. Delaware State and Coppin State will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Physical Education Complex. The Hornets will be strutting in after a victory while Coppin State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Delaware State proved too difficult a challenge. Delaware State had just enough and edged out the Bears 64-62.
Meanwhile, the game between the Eagles and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Coppin State falling 94-75 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Delaware State's win brought them up to 3-16 while Coppin State's loss pulled them down to 6-17. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Delaware State is fourth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.2 on average. Coppin State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 363rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 86.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Coppin State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.
- Feb 28, 2022 - Coppin State 80 vs. Delaware State 67
- Feb 02, 2022 - Coppin State 59 vs. Delaware State 57
- Feb 28, 2021 - Coppin State 94 vs. Delaware State 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Delaware State 68
- Jan 05, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Delaware State 77
- Jan 04, 2021 - Coppin State 86 vs. Delaware State 78
- Feb 22, 2020 - Coppin State 98 vs. Delaware State 86
- Feb 01, 2020 - Delaware State 77 vs. Coppin State 68
- Feb 25, 2019 - Delaware State 70 vs. Coppin State 60
- Jan 07, 2019 - Coppin State 64 vs. Delaware State 60
- Feb 19, 2018 - Delaware State 69 vs. Coppin State 51
- Feb 13, 2017 - Coppin State 83 vs. Delaware State 75
- Mar 03, 2016 - Coppin State 72 vs. Delaware State 62
- Feb 15, 2016 - Delaware State 71 vs. Coppin State 67