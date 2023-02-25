Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Coppin State

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-11; Coppin State 7-21

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hawks and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Physical Education Complex. Coppin State should still be feeling good after a win, while Maryland-Eastern Shore will be looking to regain their footing.

Maryland-Eastern Shore was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-63 to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Meanwhile, Coppin State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Norfolk State Spartans on Monday, winning 69-62.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Maryland-Eastern Shore is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Hawks are now 15-11 while Coppin State sits at 7-21. Two stats to keep an eye on: Maryland-Eastern Shore enters the contest with 18.6 takeaways on average, good for second best in college basketball. Less enviably, Coppin State is stumbling into the game with the 11th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Coppin State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maryland-Eastern Shore have won five out of their last nine games against Coppin State.