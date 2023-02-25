Who's Playing
Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Coppin State
Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-11; Coppin State 7-21
What to Know
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hawks and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Physical Education Complex. Coppin State should still be feeling good after a win, while Maryland-Eastern Shore will be looking to regain their footing.
Maryland-Eastern Shore was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-63 to the North Carolina Central Eagles.
Meanwhile, Coppin State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Norfolk State Spartans on Monday, winning 69-62.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Maryland-Eastern Shore is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The Hawks are now 15-11 while Coppin State sits at 7-21. Two stats to keep an eye on: Maryland-Eastern Shore enters the contest with 18.6 takeaways on average, good for second best in college basketball. Less enviably, Coppin State is stumbling into the game with the 11th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Coppin State.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Maryland-Eastern Shore have won five out of their last nine games against Coppin State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 94 vs. Coppin State 75
- Feb 26, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 70 vs. Coppin State 50
- Jan 29, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 64 vs. Coppin State 61
- Mar 05, 2020 - Coppin State 63 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 60
- Feb 10, 2020 - Coppin State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - Coppin State 58 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 55
- Jan 29, 2018 - Coppin State 71 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 78 vs. Coppin State 57
- Jan 30, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 83 vs. Coppin State 81