Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Coppin State
Current Records: Morgan State 8-8; Coppin State 6-13
What to Know
The Coppin State Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Morgan State Bears at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Physical Education Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with Coppin State winning the first 79-76 on the road and Morgan State taking the second 63-59.
Coppin State entered their matchup against the North Carolina Central Eagles on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Coppin State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 64-59 to North Carolina Central.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bears beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs 90-85 on Monday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Coppin State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Coppin State is now 6-13 while Morgan State sits at 8-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Coppin State is 22nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15 on average. To make matters even worse for Coppin State, the Bears enter the contest with 20.4 takeaways on average, which is the best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Coppin State.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Morgan State 63 vs. Coppin State 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Coppin State 79 vs. Morgan State 76
- Mar 12, 2021 - Morgan State 82 vs. Coppin State 61
- Feb 02, 2021 - Morgan State 95 vs. Coppin State 82
- Jan 30, 2021 - Morgan State 79 vs. Coppin State 76
- Jan 17, 2021 - Coppin State 89 vs. Morgan State 79
- Jan 16, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Coppin State 72
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coppin State 72 vs. Morgan State 65
- Jan 25, 2020 - Morgan State 50 vs. Coppin State 48
- Mar 12, 2019 - Coppin State 81 vs. Morgan State 71
- Mar 07, 2019 - Coppin State 83 vs. Morgan State 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Coppin State 73 vs. Morgan State 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Morgan State 69 vs. Coppin State 56
- Jan 20, 2018 - Coppin State 80 vs. Morgan State 73
- Feb 27, 2017 - Morgan State 71 vs. Coppin State 66
- Jan 28, 2017 - Morgan State 76 vs. Coppin State 74
- Feb 27, 2016 - Morgan State 74 vs. Coppin State 72
- Feb 01, 2016 - Morgan State 83 vs. Coppin State 43