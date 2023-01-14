Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Coppin State

Current Records: Morgan State 8-8; Coppin State 6-13

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Morgan State Bears at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Physical Education Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with Coppin State winning the first 79-76 on the road and Morgan State taking the second 63-59.

Coppin State entered their matchup against the North Carolina Central Eagles on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Coppin State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 64-59 to North Carolina Central.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bears beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs 90-85 on Monday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Coppin State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Coppin State is now 6-13 while Morgan State sits at 8-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Coppin State is 22nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15 on average. To make matters even worse for Coppin State, the Bears enter the contest with 20.4 takeaways on average, which is the best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Coppin State.