Who's Playing

Navy @ Coppin State

Current Records: Navy 2-0; Coppin State 1-2

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Navy Midshipmen at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Physical Education Complex. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Coppin State beat the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 83-78 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, Navy escaped with a win this past Friday against the Princeton Tigers by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Coppin State is now 1-2 while Navy sits at 2-0. Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Coppin State is stumbling into the matchup with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.7 on average. The Midshipmen have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 49th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Midshipmen are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Navy have won both of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last eight years.