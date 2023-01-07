Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ Coppin State
Current Records: South Carolina State 3-13; Coppin State 5-12
What to Know
The Coppin State Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Eagles and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with Coppin State winning the first 74-65 on the road and South Carolina State taking the second 66-58.
It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 90-57 bruising that Coppin State suffered against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for South Carolina State at home against the St Andrews Knights last Friday as the team secured a 111-58 win.
South Carolina State's victory lifted them to 3-13 while Coppin State's defeat dropped them down to 5-12. Allowing an average of 87.12 points per game, Coppin State hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland
Series History
South Carolina State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Coppin State.
- Feb 12, 2022 - South Carolina State 66 vs. Coppin State 58
- Jan 08, 2022 - Coppin State 74 vs. South Carolina State 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - South Carolina State 70 vs. Coppin State 66
- Jan 04, 2020 - South Carolina State 79 vs. Coppin State 75
- Feb 11, 2019 - South Carolina State 85 vs. Coppin State 84
- Jan 14, 2019 - South Carolina State 70 vs. Coppin State 68
- Feb 05, 2018 - Coppin State 84 vs. South Carolina State 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Coppin State 73 vs. South Carolina State 65
- Feb 18, 2017 - South Carolina State 84 vs. Coppin State 79
- Jan 04, 2017 - Coppin State 75 vs. South Carolina State 59
- Mar 10, 2016 - South Carolina State 90 vs. Coppin State 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - South Carolina State 88 vs. Coppin State 83