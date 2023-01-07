Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Coppin State

Current Records: South Carolina State 3-13; Coppin State 5-12

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Eagles and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with Coppin State winning the first 74-65 on the road and South Carolina State taking the second 66-58.

It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 90-57 bruising that Coppin State suffered against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for South Carolina State at home against the St Andrews Knights last Friday as the team secured a 111-58 win.

South Carolina State's victory lifted them to 3-13 while Coppin State's defeat dropped them down to 5-12. Allowing an average of 87.12 points per game, Coppin State hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

South Carolina State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Coppin State.