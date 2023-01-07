Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Coppin State

Current Records: South Carolina State 3-13; Coppin State 5-12

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Coppin State and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Physical Education Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Eagles winning the first 74-65 on the road and South Carolina State taking the second 66-58.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 90-57, which was the final score in Coppin State's tilt against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs took their game at home last Friday with ease, bagging a 111-58 victory over the St Andrews Knights.

Coppin State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

South Carolina State's win lifted them to 3-13 while Coppin State's defeat dropped them down to 5-12. Allowing an average of 87.12 points per game, Coppin State hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Carolina State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Coppin State.