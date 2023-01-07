Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ Coppin State
Current Records: South Carolina State 3-13; Coppin State 5-12
What to Know
The Coppin State Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Coppin State and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Physical Education Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Eagles winning the first 74-65 on the road and South Carolina State taking the second 66-58.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 90-57, which was the final score in Coppin State's tilt against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs took their game at home last Friday with ease, bagging a 111-58 victory over the St Andrews Knights.
Coppin State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
South Carolina State's win lifted them to 3-13 while Coppin State's defeat dropped them down to 5-12. Allowing an average of 87.12 points per game, Coppin State hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
South Carolina State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Coppin State.
- Feb 12, 2022 - South Carolina State 66 vs. Coppin State 58
- Jan 08, 2022 - Coppin State 74 vs. South Carolina State 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - South Carolina State 70 vs. Coppin State 66
- Jan 04, 2020 - South Carolina State 79 vs. Coppin State 75
- Feb 11, 2019 - South Carolina State 85 vs. Coppin State 84
- Jan 14, 2019 - South Carolina State 70 vs. Coppin State 68
- Feb 05, 2018 - Coppin State 84 vs. South Carolina State 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Coppin State 73 vs. South Carolina State 65
- Feb 18, 2017 - South Carolina State 84 vs. Coppin State 79
- Jan 04, 2017 - Coppin State 75 vs. South Carolina State 59
- Mar 10, 2016 - South Carolina State 90 vs. Coppin State 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - South Carolina State 88 vs. Coppin State 83