Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Columbia 9-4, Cornell 10-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Columbia Lions and the Cornell Big Red are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Columbia will be strutting in after a win while Cornell will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Columbia scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 120-52 victory over the Dolphins. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Columbia, Columbia is are in good company: they have won four games by 19 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Cornell's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 98-79 walloping at the hands of the Bears. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 169.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Cornell's defeat came about despite a quality game from Nazir Williams, who scored 17 points along with five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Williams has scored all season.

The Lions pushed their record up to 9-4 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.9 points per game. As for the Big Red, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-3.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Columbia just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've made 50.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Columbia came up short against Cornell in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 87-73. Can Columbia avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cornell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.