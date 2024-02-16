Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Harvard 12-8, Cornell 17-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Harvard has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cornell Big Red will face off in an Ivy battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Newman Arena. Cornell took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Harvard, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Crimson didn't have too much trouble with the Big Green at home as they won 77-59.

Meanwhile, Cornell unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 80-78. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cornell in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

Cornell struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Crimson's win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for the Big Red, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-4.

Harvard came up short against the Big Red in their previous matchup last Saturday, falling 89-76. Can Harvard avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Harvard has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.