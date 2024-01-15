Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Penn 9-7, Cornell 11-3

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Penn is 8-2 against Cornell since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27% better than the opposition, a fact Penn proved on Saturday. They blew past the Big Green, posting a 80-51 win at home. The victory was just what Penn needed coming off of a 88-68 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Cornell and Columbia didn't disappoint and broke past the 168.5 point over/under on Tuesday. The Big Red came out on top against the Lions by a score of 91-79. The victory was just what Cornell needed coming off of a 98-79 defeat in their prior game.

The Quakers' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.3 points per game. As for the Big Red, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Penn and Cornell are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn beat Cornell 92-86 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Penn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.