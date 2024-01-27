Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Princeton 15-1, Cornell 14-3

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red and the Princeton Tigers will face off in an Ivy clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Newman Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Cornell sitting on four straight wins and Princeton on six.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Cornell proved on Tuesday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 105-49 victory over the Express. That 56 points margin sets a new team best for Cornell this season.

Columbia typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Princeton proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 70-62.

The Big Red pushed their record up to 14-3 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.7 points per game. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 15-1.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Cornell and Princeton are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Cornell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.4 points per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Cornell came up short against Princeton when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 89-82. Will Cornell have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Princeton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.