Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Robert Morris 4-2, Cornell 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

Robert Morris has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Cornell Big Red at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Newman Arena. The Colonials might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Sunday.

On Sunday, Robert Morris was able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans, taking the game 73-62.

Meanwhile, Cornell beat Lafayette 81-71 on Saturday. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Cornell to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jake Fiegen, who went 5 for 6 en route to 15 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Fiegen a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three). Another player making a difference was AK Okereke, who posted 14 points in addition to two blocks.

Robert Morris' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2. As for Cornell, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Robert Morris has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Robert Morris came up short against Cornell in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 90-85. Can Robert Morris avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cornell and Robert Morris both have 1 win in their last 2 games.