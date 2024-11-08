Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Samford 1-0, Cornell 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red will face off against the Samford Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Newman Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Cornell is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Marywood 93-52. With the Big Red ahead 48-22 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Cornell was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Samford posted their biggest victory since December 3, 2023 on Monday. They blew past Mississippi College, posting a 100-58 win.