Who's Playing

Columbia @ Cornell

Current Records: Columbia 7-21; Cornell 16-10

What to Know

The Columbia Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lions and the Cornell Big Red will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between Columbia and the Brown Bears this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Columbia falling 84-73.

Meanwhile, Cornell ended up a good deal behind the Yale Bulldogs when they played this past Saturday, losing 76-58.

Columbia is now 7-21 while Cornell sits at 16-10. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions have only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Big Red's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the eighth most points per game in college basketball at 82.3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Series History

Cornell have won all of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.