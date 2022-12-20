Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Cornell

Current Records: Lehigh 5-5; Cornell 7-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cornell Big Red are heading back home. They will take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in a holiday battle at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Cornell is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Big Red ended up a good deal behind the Syracuse Orange when they played this past Saturday, losing 78-63. The losing side was boosted by forward Sean Hansen, who had 11 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Lehigh simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Saint Elizabeth Eagles at home 94-36.

Lehigh's win lifted them to 5-5 while Cornell's defeat dropped them down to 7-3. We'll see if the Mountain Hawks can repeat their recent success or if Cornell bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.