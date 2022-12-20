Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Cornell

Current Records: Lehigh 5-5; Cornell 7-3

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will compete for holiday cheer at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Cornell is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The game between the Big Red and the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Cornell falling 78-63. A silver lining for Cornell was the play of forward Sean Hansen, who had 11 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Lehigh at home against the Saint Elizabeth Eagles this past Saturday as the team secured a 94-36 win.

Cornell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Lehigh's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Cornell's defeat dropped them down to 7-3. We'll see if the Mountain Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Big Red bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Red are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.