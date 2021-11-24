Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Cornell

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 1-3; Cornell 4-1

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the Cornell Big Red at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 24 at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall.

The Red Flash were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 85-55 walloping at the Virginia Tech Hokies' hands. Ronell Giles Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Francis (Pa.); Giles Jr. played for 33 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.

As for Cornell, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took an 85-74 bruising from the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday. Sarju Patel (13 points) was the top scorer for Cornell.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch