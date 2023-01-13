Who's Playing

Yale @ Cornell

Current Records: Yale 11-5; Cornell 12-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Yale Bulldogs will be on the road. Yale and the Cornell Big Red will face off in an Ivy battle at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bulldogs winning the first 96-69 at home and Cornell taking the second 71-65.

This past Saturday, Yale narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Harvard Crimson 58-54.

Meanwhile, Cornell entered their game against the Princeton Tigers this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Cornell fell to Princeton 75-68.

Yale is now 11-5 while Cornell sits at 12-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Yale comes into the contest boasting the ninth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.3. But Cornell ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.3 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cornell and Yale both have one win in their last two games.