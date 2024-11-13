Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Houston Chr. 1-1, Creighton 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays will face off against the Houston Chr. Huskies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays will be strutting in after a victory while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.

Creighton is headed into the game having just posted their biggest win since January 9th on Sunday. They took their match with ease, bagging a 96-70 victory over FDU. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 36 in the Bluejays' favor.

Among those leading the charge was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who went 9 for 10 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. He has been hot , having posted two or more blocks the last seven times he's played. Another player making a difference was Steven Ashworth, who shot 5-for-8 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine assists.

Creighton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. suffered their biggest defeat since February 12th on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 90-59 loss at the hands of Texas. The Huskies have struggled against the Longhorns recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, Houston Chr. had strong showings from Julian Mackey, who posted 20 points, and Bryson Dawkins, who earned 13 points plus two steals.

Creighton pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Houston Chr., their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 36.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.