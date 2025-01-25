Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Seton Hall 6-13, Creighton 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Creighton is 8-2 against Seton Hall since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 1:30 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. The timing is sure in the Bluejays' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while the Pirates have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

On Tuesday, everything went Creighton's way against DePaul as Creighton made off with a 73-49 win.

Creighton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 13 points in addition to eight rebounds and four blocks, and Jamiya Neal, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Kalkbrenner has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played.

Creighton was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as DePaul only racked up ten.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall lost to Marquette at home by a decisive 76-59 margin on Tuesday.

Isaiah Coleman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 64.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024.

Creighton has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for Seton Hall, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Creighton has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Creighton's sizable advantage in that area, Seton Hall will need to find a way to close that gap.

Creighton took their victory against Seton Hall in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 85-64. Will Creighton repeat their success, or does Seton Hall have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Creighton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Seton Hall.