Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ No. 21 Creighton

Current Records: Brigham Young 5-5; Creighton 6-3

What to Know

The #21 Creighton Bluejays will take on the Brigham Young Cougars at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Bluejays entered their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Creighton fell to Nebraska 63-53. This was hardly the result Creighton or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 14.5 points over Nebraska heading into this contest. Guard Trey Alexander wasn't much of a difference maker for Creighton; Alexander finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between BYU and the Utah Valley Wolverines on Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Cougars falling 75-60. A silver lining for BYU was the play of forward Fousseyni Traore, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards.

This next contest looks promising for Creighton, who are favored by a full 10 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Creighton is now 6-3 while BYU sits at 5-5. The Bluejays are 0-2 after losses this year, the Cougars 2-2.

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 10-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Creighton and Brigham Young both have one win in their last two games.