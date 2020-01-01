Watch Creighton vs. Marquette: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Creighton vs. Marquette basketball game
Who's Playing
Marquette @ Creighton
Current Records: Marquette 10-2; Creighton 11-2
What to Know
The Marquette Golden Eagles have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Wednesday. They will square off against the Creighton Bluejays at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Marquette skips in on five wins and Creighton on seven.
The Golden Eagles simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Cent. Arkansas Bears 106-54. That looming 52-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Marquette yet.
Meanwhile, Creighton was completely in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Midland Lutheran Warriors 91-54. That 37-point margin sets a new personal best for Creighton on the season.
The Golden Eagles aren't expected to pull this one out (the Bluejays are favored by 3.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Golden Eagles are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Golden Eagles to 10-2 and the Bluejays to 11-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $11.22
Odds
The Bluejays are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Marquette have won six out of their last eight games against Creighton.
- Mar 03, 2019 - Creighton 66 vs. Marquette 60
- Jan 09, 2019 - Marquette 106 vs. Creighton 104
- Mar 03, 2018 - Marquette 85 vs. Creighton 81
- Feb 17, 2018 - Marquette 90 vs. Creighton 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Marquette 91 vs. Creighton 83
- Jan 21, 2017 - Marquette 102 vs. Creighton 94
- Feb 24, 2016 - Marquette 66 vs. Creighton 61
- Feb 13, 2016 - Creighton 65 vs. Marquette 62
