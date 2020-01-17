Watch Creighton vs. Providence: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Providence @ Creighton

Current Records: Providence 11-7; Creighton 13-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #25 Creighton Bluejays are heading back home. They will take on the Providence Friars at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Creighton was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 83-80 to the Georgetown Hoyas. The Bluejays' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Marcus Zegarowski, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and seven dimes, and G Denzel Mahoney, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Providence beat the St. John's Red Storm 63-58 on Wednesday. The top scorer for Providence was G Alpha Diallo (19 points).

Providence's win lifted them to 11-7 while Creighton's defeat dropped them down to 13-5. We'll see if Providence can repeat their recent success or if Creighton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton and Providence both have five wins in their last ten games.