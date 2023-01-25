Who's Playing

St. John's @ Creighton

Current Records: St. John's 13-7; Creighton 11-8

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays are 11-3 against the St. John's Red Storm since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Creighton and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays won both of their matches against the Red Storm last season (87-64 and 81-78) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Creighton made easy work of the Butler Bulldogs last week and carried off a 73-52 win. It took five tries, but Creighton can finally say that they have a victory on the road. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Baylor Scheierman (12), guard Ryan Nembhard (12), guard Trey Alexander (11), and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11).

Meanwhile, St. John's came up short against the Villanova Wildcats last Friday, falling 57-49. The losing side was boosted by center Joel Soriano, who posted a double-double on 16 rebounds and 14 points. That makes it six consecutive games in which Soriano has had at least ten rebounds.

The Bluejays are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Brigham Young Cougars Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with an 83-80. In other words, don't count the Red Storm out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 10-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Creighton have won 11 out of their last 14 games against St. John's.