Watch Creighton vs. St. John's: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Creighton vs. St. John's basketball game
Who's Playing
St. John's @ Creighton
Regular Season Records: St. John's 17-15; Creighton 24-7
Last Season Records: Creighton 18-14; St. John's 21-12
What to Know
The St. John's Red Storm and the #7 Creighton Bluejays are set to clash at noon ET Thursday at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Big East Conference Tourney. St. John's earned a 91-71 in their most recent game in March.
The Red Storm earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They captured a comfortable 75-62 win over the Georgetown Hoyas. St. John's can attribute much of their success to forward Marcellus Earlington, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Creighton had enough points to win and then some against the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday, taking their matchup 77-60. It was another big night for Creighton's guard Marcus Zegarowski, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points, five assists and six rebounds.
A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. John's ranks second in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with ten on average. But Creighton enters the contest with only 4.8 steals given up per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Creighton have won seven out of their last ten games against St. John's.
- Mar 01, 2020 - St. John's 91 vs. Creighton 71
- Feb 08, 2020 - Creighton 94 vs. St. John's 82
- Jan 30, 2019 - St. John's 83 vs. Creighton 67
- Jan 16, 2019 - St. John's 81 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 23, 2018 - Creighton 68 vs. St. John's 63
- Jan 03, 2018 - Creighton 78 vs. St. John's 71
- Feb 28, 2017 - Creighton 82 vs. St. John's 68
- Jan 04, 2017 - Creighton 85 vs. St. John's 72
- Feb 28, 2016 - Creighton 100 vs. St. John's 59
- Dec 31, 2015 - Creighton 80 vs. St. John's 70
