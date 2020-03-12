Watch Creighton vs. St. John's: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

St. John's @ Creighton

Regular Season Records: St. John's 17-15; Creighton 24-7

Last Season Records: Creighton 18-14; St. John's 21-12

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm and the #7 Creighton Bluejays are set to clash at noon ET Thursday at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Big East Conference Tourney. St. John's earned a 91-71 in their most recent game in March.

The Red Storm earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They captured a comfortable 75-62 win over the Georgetown Hoyas. St. John's can attribute much of their success to forward Marcellus Earlington, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Creighton had enough points to win and then some against the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday, taking their matchup 77-60. It was another big night for Creighton's guard Marcus Zegarowski, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points, five assists and six rebounds.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. John's ranks second in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with ten on average. But Creighton enters the contest with only 4.8 steals given up per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Series History

Creighton have won seven out of their last ten games against St. John's.