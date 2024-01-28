Halftime Report
A win for CS Fullerton would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cal-Baker. 38-25.
If CS Fullerton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-10 in no time. On the other hand, Cal-Baker. will have to make due with an 8-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ CS Fullerton Titans
Current Records: Cal-Baker. 8-11, CS Fullerton 10-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
After two games on the road, CS Fullerton is heading back home. The CS Fullerton Titans and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Titan Gym. CS Fullerton has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.
Last Thursday, the Titans narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Mustangs 54-51.
Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. entered their tilt with CSNorthridge with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Roadrunners walked away with a 64-56 win over the Matadors on Thursday.
The win got the Titans back to even at 10-10. As for the Roadrunners, their victory ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-11.
Looking forward, CS Fullerton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.
CS Fullerton didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Cal-Baker. in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 70-66 win. Does CS Fullerton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal-Baker. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
CS Fullerton is a 5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 129.5 points.
Series History
CS Fullerton has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Cal-Baker..
- Feb 25, 2023 - CS Fullerton 70 vs. Cal-Baker. 66
- Jan 16, 2023 - CS Fullerton 76 vs. Cal-Baker. 46
- Feb 05, 2022 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. Cal-Baker. 61
- Dec 30, 2021 - CS Fullerton 73 vs. Cal-Baker. 67
- Jan 30, 2021 - Cal-Baker. 83 vs. CS Fullerton 73
- Jan 29, 2021 - CS Fullerton 90 vs. Cal-Baker. 84
- Mar 21, 2019 - Cal-Baker. 66 vs. CS Fullerton 58