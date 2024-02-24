Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: CSNorthridge 17-11, CS Fullerton 12-15

How To Watch

What to Know

CSNorthridge has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CS Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Titan Gym. CSNorthridge is expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Thursday, the Matadors were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to the Aggies. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CSNorthridge in their matchups with the Aggies: they've now lost seven in a row.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They strolled past the Mustangs with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 68-50.

The Matadors' defeat dropped their record down to 17-11. As for the Titans, their win bumped their record up to 12-15.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given CSNorthridge's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only CS Fullerton took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: CS Fullerton is playing at home, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

CS Fullerton is a slight 2.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Titans, as the game opened with the Titans as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.