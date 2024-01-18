Who's Playing
UC Davis Aggies @ CS Fullerton Titans
Current Records: UC Davis 10-7, CS Fullerton 8-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
UC Davis has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The UC Davis Aggies and the CS Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Titan Gym. UC Davis is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UC Davis ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-71 win over the Roadrunners.
Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 76-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Matadors.
The Aggies' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Titans, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season.
UC Davis didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against CS Fullerton in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 83-79 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Davis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
UC Davis is a slight 2-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 133.5 points.
Series History
CS Fullerton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.
- Jan 14, 2023 - UC Davis 83 vs. CS Fullerton 79
- Mar 10, 2022 - CS Fullerton 73 vs. UC Davis 55
- Mar 05, 2022 - CS Fullerton 62 vs. UC Davis 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - CS Fullerton 74 vs. UC Davis 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - UC Davis 87 vs. CS Fullerton 81
- Jan 22, 2020 - CS Fullerton 78 vs. UC Davis 74
- Mar 14, 2019 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. UC Davis 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - UC Davis 66 vs. CS Fullerton 59
- Feb 21, 2019 - CS Fullerton 62 vs. UC Davis 58
- Mar 09, 2018 - CS Fullerton 55 vs. UC Davis 52