Who's Playing
Hawaii Warriors @ CSNorthridge Matadors
Current Records: Hawaii 9-5, CSNorthridge 11-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
CSNorthridge will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The CSNorthridge Matadors and the Hawaii Warriors will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. CSNorthridge will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.
We saw a pretty high 164.5-over/under line set for CSNorthridge's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They wrapped up 2023 with a 84-68 win over the Beach. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, as CSNorthridge did.
Meanwhile, Hawaii's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Roadrunners by a score of 78-67.
The Matadors are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season. As for the Warriors, their win bumped their record up to 9-5.
The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Hawaii is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. CSNorthridge might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.
CSNorthridge was pulverized by Hawaii 81-55 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Can CSNorthridge avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Hawaii is a slight 2-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 146 points.
Series History
Hawaii has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Hawaii 81 vs. CSNorthridge 55
- Jan 16, 2023 - Hawaii 58 vs. CSNorthridge 51
- Mar 05, 2022 - Hawaii 84 vs. CSNorthridge 62
- Jan 27, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. CSNorthridge 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - CSNorthridge 88 vs. Hawaii 80
- Feb 19, 2021 - Hawaii 75 vs. CSNorthridge 74
- Mar 07, 2020 - CSNorthridge 86 vs. Hawaii 82
- Feb 02, 2020 - Hawaii 80 vs. CSNorthridge 75
- Mar 03, 2019 - CSNorthridge 84 vs. Hawaii 73
- Jan 17, 2019 - Hawaii 84 vs. CSNorthridge 79