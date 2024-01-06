Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Hawaii 9-5, CSNorthridge 11-3

How To Watch

What to Know

CSNorthridge will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The CSNorthridge Matadors and the Hawaii Warriors will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. CSNorthridge will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

We saw a pretty high 164.5-over/under line set for CSNorthridge's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They wrapped up 2023 with a 84-68 win over the Beach. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, as CSNorthridge did.

Meanwhile, Hawaii's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Roadrunners by a score of 78-67.

The Matadors are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season. As for the Warriors, their win bumped their record up to 9-5.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Hawaii is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. CSNorthridge might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

CSNorthridge was pulverized by Hawaii 81-55 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Can CSNorthridge avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a slight 2-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.