Halftime Report

Brown is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Dartmouth 37-26.

If Brown keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-13 in no time. On the other hand, Dartmouth will have to make due with a 4-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Brown 5-13, Dartmouth 4-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Brown is 8-2 against Dartmouth since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leede Arena. Despite being away, Brown is looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Brown pushed their score all the way to 83 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 84-83 to the Big Red.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 76-51 punch to the gut against the Bulldogs. Dartmouth found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.8% worse than the opposition.

The Bears' defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-13. As for the Big Green, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.

Brown was able to grind out a solid victory over Dartmouth in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 73-61. Does Brown have another victory up their sleeve, or will Dartmouth turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Brown is a 3.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brown has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.