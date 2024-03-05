Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Harvard 14-12, Dartmouth 5-21

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Leede Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Harvard lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 80-60 punch to the gut against the Bulldogs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Harvard in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost six in a row.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 89-67 to the Bears. Dartmouth found out winning isn't easy when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent.

The Crimson have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-12 record this season. As for the Big Green, their loss was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-21.

Harvard strolled past the Big Green in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 77-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Harvard since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Harvard has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.