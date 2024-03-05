Who's Playing
Harvard Crimson @ Dartmouth Big Green
Current Records: Harvard 14-12, Dartmouth 5-21
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire
What to Know
The Harvard Crimson and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Leede Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Harvard lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 80-60 punch to the gut against the Bulldogs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Harvard in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost six in a row.
Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 89-67 to the Bears. Dartmouth found out winning isn't easy when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent.
The Crimson have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-12 record this season. As for the Big Green, their loss was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-21.
Harvard strolled past the Big Green in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 77-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Harvard since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Harvard has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Harvard 77 vs. Dartmouth 59
- Mar 04, 2023 - Dartmouth 87 vs. Harvard 82
- Jan 16, 2023 - Dartmouth 60 vs. Harvard 59
- Mar 05, 2022 - Dartmouth 76 vs. Harvard 54
- Jan 17, 2022 - Harvard 60 vs. Dartmouth 59
- Jan 25, 2020 - Harvard 70 vs. Dartmouth 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Harvard 67 vs. Dartmouth 62
- Jan 26, 2019 - Harvard 64 vs. Dartmouth 59
- Jan 12, 2019 - Dartmouth 81 vs. Harvard 63
- Jan 20, 2018 - Harvard 62 vs. Dartmouth 57