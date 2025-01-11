Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Penn 4-9, Dartmouth 6-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Dartmouth is preparing for their first Ivy matchup of the season on Saturday. They will play host again on Saturday to welcome the Penn Quakers, where tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leede Arena. The Big Green are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.7 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Dartmouth blew past Colby-Sawyer, posting a 108-55 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-36.

Dartmouth was working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Colby-Sawyer only posted five.

Meanwhile, Penn managed to keep up with Penn State until halftime last Sunday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Penn suffered a grim 86-66 loss to Penn State. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Michael Zanoni put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus six rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Dartmouth's win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Penn, they dropped their record down to 4-9 with the defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Dartmouth has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Penn, though, as they've only made 29.7% of their threes this season. Given Dartmouth's sizable advantage in that area, Penn will need to find a way to close that gap.

Dartmouth came up short against Penn when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 82-69. Can Dartmouth avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Penn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.