Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Penn after losing eight in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Dartmouth 39-22.

If Penn keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-15 in no time. On the other hand, Dartmouth will have to make due with a 5-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Penn 9-15, Dartmouth 5-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Penn has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Leede Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Penn last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-64 to the Bears.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 89-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Big Red. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 109 points.

The Quakers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season. As for the Big Green, their defeat was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-17.

As for their game on Friday, Penn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 8-15, while Dartmouth is 7-12-1.

Everything came up roses for Penn against the Big Green in their previous matchup back in January as the squad secured a 80-51 win. With Penn ahead 47-24 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Penn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.