Watch Dartmouth vs. FGCU: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Dartmouth (home) vs. FGCU (away)

Current Records: Dartmouth 1-0; FGCU 0-2

Last Season Records: Dartmouth 11-19; FGCU 14-18

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will square off against the Dartmouth Big Green at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Edward Leede Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

FGCU was close but no cigar as they fell 65-61 to the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They got past the Buffalo Bulls with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 68-63.

The Eagles aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past two games.

Dartmouth's victory lifted them to 1-0 while FGCU's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Dartmouth can repeat their recent success or if FGCU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Green are a big 8-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.